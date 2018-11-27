Tillamook County 2018 Giving Guide Features Local Nonprofits

Drop in for the food; stay for the Nestucca River views
As the owner and chef at the popular Portland Soup... Read more →
Support LOCAL nonprofits that make a difference in our community … here is the 2nd annual Tillamook County Giving Guide — WATCH FOR THE 40-page guide in your mailbox! More nonprofit profiles, a listing of most of the nonprofits in Tillamook County and information about volunteer opportunities, and much more.
On #GIVINGTUESDAY as you plan your year-end giving and throughout the holiday season, please consider giving to the over 100 local nonprofits in our communities that make such a difference to so many. And there are many ways to support our local nonprofits — through donations of time, re-saleable items, clothing, food and of course monetary contributions as well.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer