Tillamook Community Chorus Presents Christmas Choral Concert Sat. Dec. 14

Songs and carols that merrily ring in the holiday season will be offered by the Tillamook Community Chorus at their upcoming concert. The choral presentation, titled “Sing We Now of Christmas” will take place on Saturday, December 14, 3:00 pm, at Tillamook United Methodist Church. Admission is free, but a $5 donation per person will be accepted and appreciated. Refreshments will be served at intermission and there will be a raffle of gift baskets (guests who make a $5 admission donation will receive one complimentary raffle ticket – tickets will also be for sale).

The concert will feature a compilation of traditional and multi-cultural Christmas vocal works, performed by the four-part chorus and soloists. Guests will hear some familiar favorites like “The First Noel” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” as well as a carol sung in Spanish and one in an African dialect. Directing the concert will be Andrew Bergh, Tillamook High School and Junior High School Choir Director; Barbara Richmond, pianist, will accompany the group.

The Tillamook Community Chorus sang its first concert in 1981. Members of the group come from all parts of the county and some have been singing together for many years. It’s a diverse community of music lovers who gather weekly to join their voices in celebration. Singers of all ages and skill levels are invited and encouraged to join; there are no auditions. The chorus rehearses on Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:30 pm in the choir room at Tillamook High School. The next concert season will begin in early 2020.

For more information about the Tillamook Community Chorus or its December 14 concert, contact Mary at (503) 812-1830.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

