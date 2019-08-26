Tillamook Community Chorus Invites All to Sing, Fall Season Rehearsals Start Sept. 5

Many people love to sing for the pure joy of it. And while that joy is more than enough motivation for most singers, there are additional benefits people may not know about.

For example, singing strengthens the immune system, is a physical workout, helps with sleep, lowers stress levels, improves mental alertness, and can widen one’s circle of friends to name just a few of the advantages. Now, imagine all this joy and well-being multiplied by many voices, the feeling of shared purpose and exhilaration when singing in a group.

If this all sounds like something you would like to add to your life, Tillamook Community Chorus offers just the way to make it happen.

Singers of all skill levels and age 18 or older are invited and encouraged to join the Chorus; there are no auditions and reading music is not a requirement. The Chorus rehearses on Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the choir room at Tillamook High School. There are two rehearsal cycles: one in the fall and one in the spring, each concluding with a public concert.

The next cycle begins Thursday, September 5, when new and returning Chorus members will gather to register beginning at 6 p.m.. At 6:30 p.m., the first rehearsal will begin. The registration fee for the fall cycle is $45 (covers printed music, director’s stipend, etc.) and there is financial assistance available (just ask at the registration table).

Interested folks are invited to come and try the first night at no charge. If you’re unable to sing but would still like to be involved with the Chorus, ask about becoming a Contributor. he fall concert will have a holiday theme and be presented on Saturday, December 7.

The Chorus is directed by Andrew Bergh, who is also the choir director for both Tillamook High School and Tillamook Junior High School. This will be Andrew’s third season as Tillamook Community Chorus Director. Accompanying the Chorus on the piano is Barbara Richmond, who accompanies many local choirs and drama productions.

Chorus members come from all parts of Tillamook County and think of themselves as “a group of friends who love to sing.” Listening, learning, and laughter abound. It’s a warm and welcoming place. Come join in.

Questions about Tillamook Community Chorus can be directed to Mary at (503) 812-1830.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

