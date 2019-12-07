Tillamook Chamber Community Award Nominations Due Dec. 10

There are just a few days left to submit nominations for the annual Community Awards Banquet. Each year at our annual Chamber Banquet in January we recognize the businesses, people, projects and programs that make Tillamook such a wonderful place to live and work.

Awards are handed out in the following categories:

Business of the Year (10 employees or more)

Small Business of the Year (less than 10 employees)

Development Project of the Year (completed in 2019)

Program of the Year

Citizen of the Year

The nominees will receive a special invitation to the Banquet and be recognized in both the program and on stage. However, in order for our Awards Committee to select a winner in each category and have the plaques made, we need to have all nominations in by Dec. 10.

You can fill out the simple, online form here: https://tillamookchamber.org/nominate/

It’s a great way to let someone know how much you appreciate what they do for our community.

Thank you!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

