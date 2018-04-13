Tillamook Celebrates World Fish Migration Day April 21st

Tillamook, OR – The communities surrounding Tillamook Bay are planning a celebration of World Fish Migration Day on Saturday, April 21st from 3 PM to 6 PM, and they have a lot to celebrate. Around the world, migratory fish make up a crucial link in the food chain and play an important role in healthy and productive river systems. They also provide vital food sources and livelihoods for millions of people. And while many migratory fish species are in decline worldwide, Tillamook’s salmon species have been the focus of over 20 years of watershed and habitat restoration. With the completion of recent large-scale projects like the Southern Flow Corridor, local fisheries biologists are predicting a resurgence of coho and Chinook salmon populations in the years ahead.

Tillamook’s migration festivities begin at the downtown library with a series of fascinating science talks and underwater videos presented in the Copeland Room. Local biologists and naturalists will give an in-depth look at the amazing fish migrations that pass through the Tillamook Bay, and about the growing Salmon SuperHwy restoration effort that seeks to reconnect fish to lost habitats. From there the event will “migrate” via carpool to a nearby habitat restoration project where local conservation partners are working with private landowners to remove barriers to migrating fish. The event will culminate in a return-migration to Pelican Brewing’s Tasting Room in downtown Tillamook for a social hour, within close walking distance of the library and the Southern Flow Corridor restoration project.



When, Where & What to Bring – Saturday, April 21st from 3:00PM to 6:00PM , starting at the Tillamook Library, 1716 Third Street in downtown Tillamook. If you want to join the restoration tour, bring boots and raingear just in case.

Registration is FREE and required for this event. To register go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-fish-migration-day-celebration-tillamook-bay-tickets-45072175089?aff=es2

This event is part of the Explore Nature series and is partially funded by the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County, Visit Tillamook Coast, and the Travel Oregon Forever Fund.

The Tillamook Bay Watershed Council is a local not-for-profit organization building voluntary partnerships with communities and landowners to protect, maintain and improve the health of our waters, fish and wildlife. Learn more about our on-the-ground restoration projects, educational outreach programs, and other community-engagement activities at www.tillamookbay.org.

Trout Unlimited is a national not-for-profit dedicated to conserving cold water fisheries. Check out www.tu.org to get involved.