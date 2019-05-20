Tillamook Bay Community College seeks community feedback to help shape the future of the college

Tillamook Bay Community College is seeking input from the community to help develop a long-range vision for the programs, services, and facilities that will best serve the needs of higher education and workforce development in Tillamook County for the next 10-20 years. The college is holding four community Town Hall meetings to hear citizen perspectives that will help guide the development of a new Facilities Master Plan.

“TBCC has been growing the last two years, and with new programs being added each year, we hope to continue the growth pattern over the coming years,” said TBCC President Ross Tomlin. “The first step is to obtain feedback and ideas from the community about how they see the college satisfying the higher education needs into the future. We are talking to many different people and groups throughout the county to gather as many perspectives and ideas as possible,” Tomlin said.



Town Halls will be held on the following dates and times:

May 23, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7 pm at the Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Dr., Pacific City

May 28, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7 pm at Tillamook Bay Community College, 4301 Third Street, Tillamook

May 30, 2019, 3 pm – 4:30 pm at the Netarts-Oceanside Fire Station, 1235 5th St., Loop W., Netarts

June 6, 2019, 5:30 pm – 7 pm at North County Recreation District (NCRD), 26155 9th Street, Nehalem

All public input is welcome. Dates and locations will also be posted on the Tillamook Bay Community College website www.tillamookbaycc.edu. If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please contact heidiluquette@tillamookbaycc.edu.