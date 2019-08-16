Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation announces scholarship opportunities

Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is excited to announce they have four scholarship opportunities open to support students to attend Tillamook Bay Community College this fall. There is over $25,000 to award. The scholarship process can be completed entirely online by visiting www.tillamookbaycc.edu and clicking on the Pay for College tab. Students have until September 15 to apply.

Available scholarships include the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Scholarship, the Virgil Chadwick Agricultural Scholarship, the Fred Bennett Scholarship, and the DeArmond Scholarship.

Two of the scholarships are merit based and two are based on student need. Each requires students to complete written essays that will demonstrate their qualifications. The scholarships can help pay for tuition, fees, books, and in some cases educational supplies. Complete information can be found on the website.

“The Foundation is glad we have scholarships available to assist students to get started on their education,” says Heidi Luquette, executive director of the TBCC Foundation. “We are very grateful to our community for their support in funding these scholarships to help students pursue their dreams.”

Fall term begins Sept.23. If you have questions about how to apply to attend TBCC or fund your education please contact the TBCC Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu or (503) 842-8222 ext. 1100.

For more information about TBCC Foundation scholarships visit www.tillamookbaycc.edu or, contact the Foundation office at (503) 842-8222 ext. 1026.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

