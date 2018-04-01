Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce Presents – Business TALKS – First of Several BOC Candidate Forums

The upcoming Business TALKS Candidate Forum is the first of five Board of Commissioner forums planned throughout Tillamook County. Sponsored by the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce to be held Monday April 2nd at Pacific Resturant in Tillamook starting at 5:30 pm. The Chamber is flipping the idea of a candidates forum. This time, the candidates will ask the questions and the audience will provide answers. Here is your chance to meet each candidate and assess how well they listen and understand issues of economic vitality.

What about YOU? We want to know what you are thinking. The chamber has been reaching out to the county commissioner candidates to let them know the scope of the issues and concerns raised by Chamber Members regarding the economy in Tillamook County. This forum is structured differently, and will not include time allotted to ask questions from the audience to the candidates, so it is vital to get your input. No thought, concern, issue or idea is too small. Just let the Chamber know what you want to hear about, and we will pass it along. What’s been heard so far — ideas and feedback from representatives of businesses large and small. So far Chamber members have asked candidates to talk about the role of the commissioners in stabilizing the county budget and growing a stable local economy, discuss their views on the housing shortage and how they plan to address it, and speak personally about their priorities for the local economy.

Event DETAILS: Monday Evening, April 2

5:30 Candidate Meet and Greet

6:00 Introductions and Opening Remarks

6:30 Questions for the Audience

7:30 Closing Statements

Pacific Restaurant, 205 Main Ave., Tillamook

Light appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be served. A small plates menu and full bar will be available for those who would like to purchase more fortification. Pacific Restaurant will be closed for the evening, but this event is open to the public. Please join us and bring your friends.

Share your questions and ideas for the candidates by calling or emailing Sierra at the Chamber office: (503) 842-7525 or sierra@tillamookchamber.org