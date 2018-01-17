Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce: MORNINGS ON MAIN STREET

By Sierra Lauder, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce

Highlights from January 16th – upcoming visits from legislators and upcoming TURA projects:

Representative Kurt Shrader will be in Tillamook for a Town Hall meeting this Saturday, Jan. 20th at noon at the Tillamook High School Auditorium.

Senator Ron Wyden will be in Tillamook this Sunday Jan. 21st at 4:30 pm at the Officer’s Mess Hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay.

Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency has funded four key public projects, two of which include building safe sidewalks for near schools (along 12th St east of the High School toward Evergreen, and a second project with several short sidewalk stretches in the neighborhood to the east of East School and the Junior High), a third that will repair Fifth St between Main and Stillwell and address sewer concerns there, and a fourth project that will bring sidewalks and lighting along First, Ivy and Front, connecting downtown and the Sue H. Elmore Park.

If you have questions or would like more info about these projects, feel free to email or call the Chamber at (503) 842-7525.

Our goal with Mornings on Main Street is always to balance sharing information with learning about each other’s businesses and goals for the community.

Join us Tuesday, February 20th, 8 AM-9 AM for a Drop in/Open House gathering at Chamber Headquarters, 208 Main Ave.

Anna Shapiro from the Small Business Association will be here to share a unique entrepreneur training program that the SBA is offering.

Ted Bender from Oregon Saves will be here to share a new savings program that the Oregon Treasury is rolling out.

Mornings on Main Street happens the third Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact Sierra at (503) 842-7525 or sierra@tillamookchamber.org