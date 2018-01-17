Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce: MORNINGS ON MAIN STREET

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
By Sierra Lauder, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce
Highlights from January 16th – upcoming visits from legislators and upcoming TURA projects:
If you have questions or would like more info about these projects, feel free to email or call the Chamber at (503) 842-7525.
Our goal with Mornings on Main Street is always to balance sharing information with learning about each other’s businesses and goals for the community.
Join us Tuesday, February 20th, 8 AM-9 AM for a Drop in/Open House gathering at Chamber Headquarters, 208 Main Ave.
Anna Shapiro from the Small Business Association will be here to share a unique entrepreneur training program that the SBA is offering.
Ted Bender from Oregon Saves will be here to share a new savings program that the Oregon Treasury is rolling out.
Mornings on Main Street happens the third Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact Sierra at (503) 842-7525 or sierra@tillamookchamber.org
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer