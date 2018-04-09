Tillamook Anglers Ready for 30th Annual Fin-Clipping Party Sat. April 14th at Whiskey Creek Hatchery

By Jerry Dove

We are going to have a party! SATURDAY APRIL 14TH 2018. A fin clipping party that is at Whiskey Creek Volunteer Salmon Hatchery. Yep, 105,000 little Spring Chinook need to have their “adipose fin” clipped in order to mark them as hatchery fish, the only type Spring Chinook you can catch, keep and eat. Wild ones have to be turned loose.

This will be Tillamook Anglers 30th annual fin clipping party and as always we need around 400 volunteers in order to have a good party. “Many hands make short work.” The fun starts at 8 AM with coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts; then we go to work at 9 AM and break at noon for giant BBQ. Every thing is furnished and under cover. Dress for the weather and water proof foot wear is advised but not necessary.



No experience necessary–on the job training (takes about 5 minutes to learn). If you arrive late and there’s no spot to work, just wait a few minutes, as hands get cold and spots open up all day. Guarantee a fun time as we have a raffle going all day long of some very nice prizes.

If you have something you would like to donate for raffle let us know. Hatchery is on beautiful Netarts Bay, 7660 Whiskey Creek Road, Tillamook Oregon. Come to Tillamook and follow signs to Cape Lookout State Park. We are two miles north of the park, can’t miss it. Feel free to call Jerry Dove 503-812-1572 for more info. Hatchery phone 503-815-2555.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

