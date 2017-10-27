Tillamook 4-H Offers OMSI Family Science Festival Nov. 18

Join Tillamook 4-H and OMSI for an afternoon of science fun. Tillamook 4-H will host OMSI for a Family Science Festival on November 18th from 1 to 4 pm at the Tillamook OSU Extension Service, 4506 3rd St in Tillamook.

This event is open to the public but youth must be accompanied by an adult. Come rotate through stations set up with science equipment and challenges guaranteed to thrill youngsters, perplex adults and offer an unforgettable science experience. If you missed our last OMSI Day here is your chance to get in on the fun for youth and adults alike.

This is also a chance to come learn more about 4-H and ask any questions you may have about the program. You will be able to sign up during this time if you want to join in on the fun. Haven’t had a chance to check out our new building you can do that as well.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.