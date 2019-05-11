Tiffiny Mitchell, House District 32 Rep. Holds Town Halls in Manzanita & Tillamook May 11th

Please join me to share your priorities for the 2019 Legislative Session. We will have an hour to talk about current bills and priorities for House District 32 and the North Coast.

In Manzanita, we will meet from 10 to 11 am at Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave. Manzanita.



In Tillamook Rep. David Gomberg will join Mitchell from 2 to 3 pm at the Tillamook County Main Library, 1716 3rd Street, Tillamook.