Three Villages – Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler – Go Plaid for Annual Community Shopping Event Nov. 29th

Once Thanksgiving dinner is over, you’ll probably need to get out of the house and stretch your legs. You’re in luck! Join Manzanita area merchants and community in celebrating the Thanksgiving weekend with a variety of events for all ages. It all starts on Friday, November 29 with Plaid Friday at Manzanita, Nehalem, and Wheeler merchants – with deals galore when you get your “plaid” on. Join a host of area merchants for “Plaid Friday” on November 29th.

The name Plaid Friday was conceived from the idea of weaving the individual threads of small businesses together to create a strong fabric that celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent businesses. Plaid Friday is the relaxing and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday,” and is designed to promote both local and independently owned businesses during the holidays.

Bring the family and enjoy a fun day of shopping locally! Be sure to look over the deals and requirements, such as must be wearing plaid to get discount or mention Plaid Friday …

LOOK FOR THE ‘PLAID FRIDAY’ POSTER IN SHOP WINDOWS!

IN MANZANITA –

– Amanita Gallery (128 Division St.): 25% off hand painted furniture and a free card for anyone wearing plaid.

– Bahama Mama’s Bikes & Boards (123 Laneda Ave): Roxy and Quiksilver clothing will be on sale for 20% off with some clearance items 35% off. All name brand sunglasses will be 20% off. ( Ray Ban, Costa, Maui Jim and Smith) All swim wear will be 35% off. And anyone wearing plaid will receive an additional 5% off on their purchases.

– Cascade Sotheby’s Realty (467 Laneda Ave): We will be offering free refreshments and a Tillamook County artist will be featuring their paintings in our office.

– Cloud & Leaf Bookstore (148 Laneda Ave): 10 % off selected titles with plaid stickers

– Dixie’s Vino (174 Laneda Ave): Bottle sale with numerous bottles tagged with plaid for plaid Friday

– finnesterre (194 Laneda Ave): Early Bird Gift Bag (while they last) with purchase of $25 or more. One gift bag per person. 10% off purchases up to $99.99, 20% off purchases of $100.00 or more

– Four Paws on the Beach (144 Laneda Ave) 10% off gift certificates – 10% off purchases of $100 or more – Any dog wearing plaid receives a goodie bag

– Hoffman Center for the Arts (594 Laneda Ave): Visit the Hoffman Gallery between 1 pm and 4 pm for a viewing of the November art show featuring art from this years’ edition of the North Coast Squid Literary Journal. Copies of the Squid on sale at the Gallery.

– MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar (387 Laneda Ave): $2 off any scotch pour, don’t need to be wearing plaid (or tartan)

– Manzanita Beach Getaway Vacation Rentals (532 Laneda Ave): 15% off cleaning services this year. We can accept cash or check in our office that day.

– Manzanita Fresh Foods (730 Manzanita Ave): 10% store wide, on top of our other Friday promo (Fresh Foods Fridays), excluding hard alcohol, cigarettes and gift cards.

– Manzanita Grocery & Deli (193 Laneda Ave): 20 % off from 8 am to 11 am. Must say code phrase “Plaid Friday” to get discount

– Manzanita Lumber Company (778 Laneda Ave): Any sales on Plaid Friday that are over $50 are 10% off. Could be big savings for the right project! (some exclusions apply)

– Moxie Fair Trade (387 Laneda Ave): Pop up store in parking lot all 40-60% off! 10% off gift certificates in store with 30% off clothing!! Raffle entry for $150 gift certificate for those wearing plaid, plus an extra raffle entry for a social media photo tagged in store!

– Neah-Kah-Nie Bistro (519 Laneda Ave): 50 % off any one (1) appetizer with purchase of dinner.

– Ocean Inn (32 Laneda Ave): 20% off the room rate to those who come into the office that day to reserve a room with us. (There will be restrictions). Come to our annual garage sale that day in our parking lot!

– Oregon Coast Creative (60 Laneda Ave): 10% off storewide

– Salt & Paper (411 Laneda Ave): Pottery/Outdoor Sale – 50% off all glazed planters (any size); 25% off all fountains, birdbaths, concrete planters and statuary. Two Day Sale – Both Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday!

– Spa Manzanita (144 Laneda Ave): For those clad in plaid – 5% off up to $100, 10% off $100 full price items, 20% off $200 full price items. $3 to $10 plaid bags with retail items worth about 2 times that amount. Come in clad you plaid and sign up for a Raffle Entry for 3 gift cards of $25 value, no purchase necessary!

– Sunset Vacation Rentals (186 Laneda Ave): Book 2 nights and get 2 nights FREE when booked Plaid Friday from 9-5! (Valid for stays between December 1st and March 15th 2020. Excludes holidays)

– Syzygy (447 Laneda Ave): 50% off all mark down items and 25% off all other regular non consignment merchandise priced over $50. All sales are final. Will continue to offer 50% off all markdown merchandise through the weekend.

– T-Spot (144 Laneda Ave): Extra 50% off lowest price on clearance. 10% off all full price purchases over $100 and 20% off all full price purchases over $200 , all weekend.

– Tosha Reinmiller, Living Room Realty (507 Laneda Ave): Tosha will be doing gift certificate giveaways. Announcements prior to Plaid Friday and the winners will be able to pick up the cards on Plaid Friday for their shopping in town.

– Unfurl (447 Laneda Ave): “Toppers and Clodhoppers” sale which is 20% off tops and boots. Sale will run Friday and Saturday only. Holiday photo booth from 12- 2, don’t forget to wear plaid! Free wool plaid cap or plaid themed women’s hoodie to first 10 customers who spend $150 or more

– Wild Grocery (298 Laneda Ave): Ginger and Brigham, North Fork 53 will be doing a tea tasting from noon to 3 pm. Also, 10% off supplements, bulk, and beverages.

– Wisteria Chic (387 Laneda Ave): Sidewalk sale and drawing for $100 gift basket. Wear plaid, spend $100 and put name in drawing. Cashmere scarf, manicure set, soap and lotion and candle.

IN NEHALEM –

– Angelina Boutique & Jewelry (35696 Hwy. 101 N): Every SINGLE purchase of $20 or more gets 1 raffle ticket for a $50 Gift Certificate. Drawing to be held on Sunday December 1st @ close of business. Winner shared on Facebook. Additionally, every purchase of $1 up to $99.99 will receive a 20% discount and every purchase over $100 will receive a discount of 25%. Exclusions Apply.

– Nehalem Bay Winery (34965 Hwy. 53): Featuring Santa’s Elixir holiday wine at $20 a bottle (normally $25). Case and partial case specials, free shipping on case orders. Free wine tasting.

– Nehalem Music & Game (35990 Hwy 101 N): 10 % off all records & cd’s; 15 % off all guitars and basses.

IN WHEELER –

– Handy Creek Bakery (63 N Hwy 101): 10% off breakfast if you mention “Plaid Friday”

– Pelican & Piper (351 B Nehalem Blvd.): 20% off all tea towels & tote bags, and 10% off entire purchases of $100.00 or more. We will also be providing complimentary hot spiced apple cider!

– The Roost (495 Nehalem Blvd): Raffling off a basketful of Roost goodies with any purchase. Hoodie, mug, coffee and more!

– Salmonberry Saloon (380 S Marine Dr.): $5 Bloody Marys & Mimosas, $1 Hamm’s, $3 wine & cocktails. 10% off to folks wearing plaid.

– Wheeler Treasures (395 Nehalem Blvd, Wheeler): Wear a Santa Hat, Elf Hat – heck, any hat – and get 15% off. All other customers 10% off

Check out all the deals in Manzanita, Nehalem, and Wheeler by visiting http://exploremanzanita.com/plaid-friday-coming-to-manzanita/.

For details, call (503).812.5510.

Then join us for the Holiday Kids Fair at Pine Grove, Friday November 29th from 5 to 7:30 pm – with Santa’s arrival at 5:30 pm.