Three Town Hall Events Coming to House District 10 -Rep. Gomberg in Pacific City, Monday July 8th

State Representative David Gomberg to discuss legislative priorities and constituent concerns

(Lincoln City, OR) — State Representative David Gomberg (D-Central Coast) has announced three town hall events across House District 10 in July. The public is invited to this series of community forums to ask questions, share concerns, and review the recently concluded legislative session. Further town halls will be scheduled later this summer.

“Public meetings like these are the backbone of our democracy”, said Representative Gomberg. “They provide a crucial opportunity for citizens to interact with elected officials and have a say on the policies that affect their lives.”

“I’ve worked hard to regularly visit every corner of our sprawling district”, Gomberg continued. “Interacting with people – listening to people – is the best part of my work as a local legislator.” The 10th House District ranges from Tillamook and Cape Mears in the north, to Yachats in the south and inland to Sheridan and Grand Ronde.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Mid Lincoln County Town Hall

Sunday, July 7

Newport Library, McEntee Meeting Room

35 NW Nye St, Newport, OR 97365

1:30 – 2:30pm

Southern Tillamook County Town Hall

Monday, July 8

Kiawanda Community Center, Faye Jensen Hall

34600 Cape Kiwanda Dr, Pacific City, OR 97135

6:30 – 7:30pm

North Lincoln County Town Hall

Saturday, July 27

Driftwood Library Community Room

801 SW Hwy 101 Ste 201, Lincoln City, OR 97367

11:30am – 12:30pm

Those wishing to share their legislative concerns but unable to attend any of the events are encouraged to email Representative Gomberg at Rep.DavidGomberg@oregonlegislature.gov. He can also be reached in his Salem office at 503-986-1410.