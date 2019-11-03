This Chair Rocks: A Celebration of Music and Aging Nov. 20th at Hoffman Center, Manzanita

The Art of Aging and Music Programs at Hoffman Center for the Arts will present This Chair Rocks: A Celebration of Music and Aging, with two shows, both on Wednesday, Nov. 20th, a matinee at 2pm, and an evening program starting at 7pm. Tickets are $10, and tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Tela Skinner,telaskinner@gmail.com.

The Art of Aging Program has covered many serious topics over the last four years. This show, in collaboration with Hoffman’s Music Program, will provide comic relief for our aging population when the Ferrets, (Jan Hamilton, Cliff Tuttle, Mickey Wagner, Gary Seelig, Michael Maginnis and Tela Skinner), perform songs from earlier decades of our lives with humorous lyrics altered for our aging community.

Liz Cole will join the mix with her rendition of I Can’t Get No Satisfaction. Rob Borgford, Sue McGrath and other community members will add to the fun as we take a trip down memory lane with music and humorous songs, When I’m 104, Older Ladies, I Don’t Look Good Naked Anymore and Don’t Let the Old Man In, plus an original song by Jan Hamilton.

Seating is limited to 45 for each of the two shows. Tickets are $10 and available in advance by contacting Tela Skinner, telaskinner@gmail.com. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, go to www.hoffmanarts.org for more information about the Art of Aging, music and other programs.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

