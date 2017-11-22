Thinking Things Through: Thanksgiving Inspiration Bonus

By Chris Wagner

Since it’s the time of focused gratitude, I’d like to share some thoughts that come from my 2017 calendar.

Hope you find something here that inspires you.

We are born with only one obligation – to be completely who we are.

Though we hear it, feeling our feelings is the only clear and direct way to free our hearts of pain.

Such a simple secret; by lettings things out, we also let things in.

To hold nothing back in every breath is a spiritual practice.

This precious birth is unrepeatable, knowing that you are one of the rarest forms of life ever to walk the earth. How will you carry yourself? What will you do with your hands?

Loving yourself requires courage unlike any other. It requires us to believe in and stay loyal to something no one else can see that keeps us in the world – our own self worth.

Who could have guessed? The reward for uncovering truth is the experience of honest being. The reward for understanding is the peace of knowing. The reward for loving is the carrier of love.

We are all frail. We all make mistakes. We all fall prey to a thousand emotions and exaggerations. But these things make us rich, not weak – if we are willing to face them squarely.

Being human, we struggle to stay with the miracle of what is and not fall constantly into the black hole of what is not. This is an ancient challenge.

To be excepting of the life that comes our way does not mean denying its difficulties and disappointments. Rather, it means joy can be found even in hardships, not by demanding that we be treated as special at every turn, but through accepting the demands of the sacred, that we treat everything that comes our way as special.

One of the most difficult things for us to accept is that beneath all our dreams and disappointments, we live and breathe in abundance. It is hard when in pain to believe that all we ever need is before us, around us, within us. And yet it is true.

Whatever our path, the secret of life somehow always has to do with the awakening and freeing of what has been asleep.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

