THE VINE OF LOVE – Valentine’s Day Poem

Emerging from a bed of faith

The vine begins its journey.

Nourished by faithfulness

Caressed by compassion,

Each leaf and blossom

Emits a fragrance of passion

0nward it travels, encouraged by

Commitment and desire

Flaming an everlasting fire

For happiness and tranquility

The heart of divinity!

-Virginia Prowell, 2/14/2018



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

