The Schooner Thanksgiving Dinner Benefit Raises over $25,000 for Oregon Food Bank-Tillamook Services

The Schooner Restaurant located in Netarts – Thanksgiving Dinner Fundraiser for Oregon Food Bank Tillamook Services topped over $25,000 … This is the 10th year of the “organically-grown” event and the total raised will exceed past years. Lexie Fields, The Schooner manager, said “We are so grateful for our community and are absolutely honored to host this event each year! Thank you to our partners in crime at Upstairs Bar & Grill, corporate and private donors, and, of course, our wonderful volunteers! This would not be possible without ALL of you! P.S. It’s not too late to donate!”

A challenging year, as Schooner owner and local food icon Tommy Flood Jr. passed away in January. The Schooner crew and community stepped up to make sure that this event – the largest fundraiser for the local Oregon Food Bank happened. Special thanks to Tillamook County Creamery Association, Sheldon Oil, Nearspace and DeGaarde Brewing for their generous donations, and to Tillamook Safeway for donating 30 turkeys. It takes the community! To find out more about donating, contact The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge.