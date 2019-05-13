The Repair Cafe is continuing – Bay City, May 16th; Mohler, May 28th

The Bay City Arts Center Repair Cafe will be on every third Thursday of the month from 6-8 P.M.

In May, the Bay City Arts Center Repair Cafe will be on Thursday May 16.

The White Clover Grange, located on Hwy. 53 near Mohler, Repair Cafe will be every fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 P.M.

In May White Clover Grange Repair Cafe will be on Tuesday May 28.

We are still looking for repairers, people handy with tools and people who can teach fix-it skills and give advice.

Someone who can do simple sewing is needed. If you have a portable sewing machine, there are people out there who need tears repaired etc.

It is called a “cafe”, as it is open to all. If you want to help, bring broken items, or watch and chat you are welcome.

It is also place to learn. If there is something you would like to know about, someone at the cafe may be able to

help.

If you are baffled by that purchase that says “Some assembly required”, someone should be able to help and should

have the tools that will help. So, it doesn’t have to be broken to be taken to the Repair Cafe.

Questions? More information – email to – repairmook@gmail.com