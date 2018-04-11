The Littoral Life: Be Like Bill



By Dan Haag

Bill Burr of Rockaway Beach passed away at OHSU in Portland last week. The injuries he sustained in a car accident south of Wheeler on March 27 were too serious to overcome. It was the end of a life I knew far too little about.

He’s suddenly gone: no children or extended family left behind to bear witness. It’s heartbreaking to think of his last few moments on this earth, with no family left behind to speak for him. So if you would permit me, I’d like to give you a glimpse of Bill as I saw him: someone who gave so much in such a short amount of time.

I met Bill for the first time just under two years ago and initially I didn’t want to like him. It came to my attention that he was dating my mother-in-law and I wasn’t quite sure how that made me feel. I was, admittedly, uncomfortable with my mother-in-law “dating.” Wasn’t that a notion for teenagers or twenty-somethings? I honestly wasn’t sure.

But both had overcome the recent loss of their previous spouses and had, by whatever grace there is in this world, found each other.

And, boy, were they ever crazy about each other.

The first time I saw Bill was on a sunny spring day. My wife had been talking him up for a week or so and was dragging me to her mom’s house for a “big reveal.” Apparently, he wanted our approval before they continued their relationship.

Again, I cannot overstate my discomfort. Why on earth did they need my approval? We’re all adults here, no need for pomp and circumstance.

The three of us sat awaiting Bill’s arrival. My wife was trying to make small talk about the weather, I was glancing furtively at the clock and my mother-in-law was fidgeting and talking rapidly in the manner of someone who had eaten raw coffee grounds. I realized, to my amusement, that she was nervous.

A car pulled into the driveway and my mother-in-law clapped excitedly and for the briefest of moments, her 76 years peeled away to reveal a delighted teenager. Despite my best, grumpiest efforts, my heart swelled.

Bill walked in confidently, a happy, lanky Scotsman with a genuine smile. My first impression was of Stan Lee with a just a hint of a Sean Connery accent.

He hugged my wife, kissed my mother-in-law on the cheek, and turned to me. I don’t have kids but suddenly felt myself in the odd position of wanting to tell him to have my mother-in-law home at a respectable hour.

“It’s such a pleasure to meet you, I’ve heard so much about you,” he said as he shook my hand. My dog, whom I always defer to when it comes to judging someone’s character, nudged him fondly and wagged her tail.

Dammit, now I had to like him. Not fair.

We sat and my wife – who was grinning from ear-to-ear – asked polite questions about Bill while I studied him for any devious intent. As we talked, it became clear there was none. He was just a nice guy with a big smile and a serious crush on my mother-in-law. Actually, to call it a crush would be a disservice: he was smitten, besotted, entranced, in love.

Then, despite myself, I asked the question: “What are your intentions?” I’d never felt so powerful or so stupid in my entire life.

Bill gently took my mother-in-law’s hand in his and she smiled at him, a smile of love and joy I had never seen from her before.

“I don’t want you to worry,” he said. “I just want to walk with her, and hold her hand, and make her laugh.” The sun was shining through the window directly onto them, my wife was crying happily and my grumpiness melted away. It was a strange, beautiful moment.

He did all of those things he promised us and more. They crammed a lifetime of love and hand-holding and laughter into their brief time together.

Now Bill is gone. I’m trying to recall some handy affirmation or Hallmark quote to make it feel better, but I’m coming up empty for now. Time heals all wounds, yadda, yadda, yadda.

What I will say is this: walk together, hold hands, make someone laugh.

Be like Bill.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)