The Health District is holding a Special Strategic Planning Meeting Wednesday, May 9th @ 7:30 PM

Nehalem Bay Health District
7:30 PM, May 9, 2018
Nehalem Bay Health District Special Meeting
Main Conference Room, 278 Rowe St., Wheeler, OR
AGENDA
Board Strategic Planning Meeting
Introductions
Discussion of the purpose of the meeting and strategic planning process
Discussion of the proposed approach and timeline for the planning process
·Outreach to local governments, health related agencies and providers
·Citizen involvement
·Other issues
Discussion of the use and distribution of the “report to the community document”
·Website
·News media distribution
·Other
Discussion of creation of a “citizens advisory committee” to provide advice on planning and development of options
Adjourn
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer