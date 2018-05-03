The Health District is holding a Special Strategic Planning Meeting Wednesday, May 9th @ 7:30 PM

Nehalem Bay Health District

7:30 PM, May 9, 2018

Nehalem Bay Health District Special Meeting

Main Conference Room, 278 Rowe St., Wheeler, OR

AGENDA

Board Strategic Planning Meeting

Introductions

Discussion of the purpose of the meeting and strategic planning process

Discussion of the proposed approach and timeline for the planning process

·Outreach to local governments, health related agencies and providers

·Citizen involvement

·Other issues

Discussion of the use and distribution of the “report to the community document”

·Website

·News media distribution

·Other

Discussion of creation of a “citizens advisory committee” to provide advice on planning and development of options

Adjourn



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

