The Civil War Connection with Oregon – Presentation Sat. 2/24

The North Coast community is invited to a presentation on “The Civil War Connection with Oregon.” Sponsored by the Nehalem Valley Historical Society, this program promises to offer intriguing historical viewpoints about the role of Oregon in the Civil War.

Mike Scott, a Civil War re-enactor, will guide us through the involvement of Oregon before, during and after the war. He will share his insights into Oregon connections during this historical era. (The tin-type photo above shows Mike Scott next to his “dog tent”)

The presentation will be on Oregon’s Edward Baker Day, Saturday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m. at the Pine Grove Community Center, 225 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita. Admission is free.

Everyone is invited to a reception downstairs at the Historical Society following the presentation.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

