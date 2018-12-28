The Art of Aging program presents Liz Cole with ELDER VOICES ~ Poems and Stories about Aging Jan. 9th

“Poems and stories, like all art, show us worlds we may not have yet experienced,” says Cole. “That’s especially true when we consider the condition of aging, since we only know what it’s like to be old by becoming old.”

In this session, Cole will share a few insights into how literature helps us understand aging, and will read a series of beautiful poems and stories about this most profound of life’s chapters. The readings she’ll share were written by and about those who know first-hand what growing older is truly like.

The Art of Aging series features ELDER VOICES with Liz Cole on Wednesday, January 9 from 3:00-5:00pm, admission is $5, at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita.

Liz Cole has had a long acting career on the professional stage, and has also made TV guest-star appearances on Seinfeld, ER, Star Trek, The Practice, Judging Amy, Las Vegas, and many others.

She originated the leading role in Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Wit in 1995, for which she received the L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding Performance. She also tours with “The Wisdom of Wit,” her solo version of the play, and gives performances related to medical ethics and communication at healthcare venues across the country.

Cole has performed locally for various benefit events (Lower Nehalem Land Trust, Food Roots, Rinehart Clinic, Nehalem Valley Historical Society). She appeared in the original solo play Lost Pioneer, which she developed with Mark Beach and Portland playwright Ellen West. The play, presented seven times in Tillamook County, is based on the lives of three women who homesteaded in the county in the 1890s, and blends biographical data with historical imagination.

A demo reel of selected TV appearances by Cole is available online at www.megancole.net.

If you’d like to be on an email list for the Art of Aging and Art of Dying announcements, email telaskinner@gmail.com

The Art of Aging/of Dying Series is a program of the Hoffman Center of the Arts



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

