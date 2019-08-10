THE 142ND FIGHTER WING TO HOST, CONDUCT DISSIMILAR AIR COMBAT TRAINING AUG. 11-23

News Release from Oregon Military Department

August 10th, 2019 12:36 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing will host FA-18F Super Hornets from the VFA-41 Squadron out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, August 11-23, 2019, to conduct dissimilar air combat training (DACT).

DACT provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries. The training is an essential and required component to ensure military readiness in support of the Portland Air National Guard Base’s national and state missions.

Flights will depart from and land at the Portland International Airport. In an effort to foster coordination with the community and the Port of Portland, flights will launch daily after 8 a.m. and will conclude before 4 p­­.m.

About the 142nd Fighter Wing

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, on 24-hour Aerospace Control Alert as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.



