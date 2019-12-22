THANK YOU From The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge – Thanksgiving Fundraiser for Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services nets over $25,000

We are so pleased to announce this year’s Thanksgiving Benefit Dinner at The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge and The Upstairs Bar & Grill raised over $25,000 for the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services and we could not have done it without your help!

From corporate sponsors to our beloved volunteers, we were able to deliver the check to OFB-TCS which will in turn go towards feeding over 75,000 people in our community, as well as providing nutrition and garden education, public awareness and increasing self-reliance to improve the health and well being of our neighbors.

Again, this could not be possible without the collective help from all of you, and we are humbled by the outpouring of support we receive each and every year from the community to ensure this event is a continued success!

From our family to yours, we wish you a very happy holiday season! The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge and The Upstairs Bar & Grill

