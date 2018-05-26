Thank you for vote, support and kind words during the commissioner’s race

Thank you to the 18% of voters who cast their ballot for me in the commissioner’s race!

I am fortunate to have had such meaningful conversations with people throughout our county; during debates, discussions, and especially during “Coffee with the Candidate.” These hour and 1/2 meetings were insightful and full of delight; and could not have happened without these great hosts:

Five Rivers Roasters

Seaworthy Coffee & Gifts

SaraSota’s Cakes & Espresso

Hidden Acres Greenhouse

Stimulus Coffee + Bakery

Neskowin Trading Co.

Manzanita News & Espresso

Handy Creek Bakery

The Roost

Beach Bakeshop

Offshore Grill

Parkside Coffee House

Kendra’s River Inn

All of the funding for my campaign came from Tillamook County, and the vast majority was reinvested in its amazing local businesses. Please help maintain the vitality of our community by shopping local, and encourage your friends to do the same!

Kimmel’s Hardware

Pacific Taxi Services

Doryland Pizza

Farmer’s Co-op

The Rendezvous Bar & Grill

All Starr Signs

Coast Printing

Headlight Herald

North Coast Citizen

Pacific City Sun

Tillamook County Pioneer

David McCall, Bay City, OR