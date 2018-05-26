Thank you for vote, support and kind words during the commissioner’s race

TOP 5 Tillamook Coast Boarding Adventures
Thank you to the 18% of voters who cast their ballot for me in the commissioner’s race!
I am fortunate to have had such meaningful conversations with people throughout our county; during debates, discussions, and especially during “Coffee with the Candidate.” These hour and 1/2 meetings were insightful and full of delight; and could not have happened without these great hosts:
Five Rivers Roasters
Seaworthy Coffee & Gifts
SaraSota’s Cakes & Espresso
Hidden Acres Greenhouse
Stimulus Coffee + Bakery
Neskowin Trading Co.
Manzanita News & Espresso
Handy Creek Bakery
The Roost
Beach Bakeshop
Offshore Grill
Parkside Coffee House
Kendra’s River Inn
All of the funding for my campaign came from Tillamook County, and the vast majority was reinvested in its amazing local businesses. Please help maintain the vitality of our community by shopping local, and encourage your friends to do the same!
Kimmel’s Hardware
Pacific Taxi Services
Doryland Pizza
Farmer’s Co-op
The Rendezvous Bar & Grill
All Starr Signs
Coast Printing
Headlight Herald
North Coast Citizen
Pacific City Sun
Tillamook County Pioneer
David McCall, Bay City, OR
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer