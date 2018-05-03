TBCC’s Career-to-Career Scholarship Opens for the 2018/19 Year

Tillamook Bay Community College’s Career-to-Career Scholarship is returning for its second year, and will be accepting applications beginning May 1. The scholarship program, which provides up to two-years of free tuition coverage, is open to Tillamook County residents who have at least five years of work experience, and are looking to transition into a new career, or advance at their current job. The college is offering 15 scholarships that can be used beginning fall term.

“The success we are seeing with our current group of Career-to-Career students is immense,” says Rhoda Hanson, Director of Student Services. “Recipients are increasing their skills and finding their professional potential, which will ultimately lead to more rewarding and higher-paying careers.”

Applications can be found at www.tillamookbaycc.edu, and are due by August 1, 2018. Students who apply must choose one of two Career-to-Career Educational Paths:

•Career Technical Path that will lead into an Associate of Applied Science Degree in one of four areas: Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Agriculture and Natural Resources, or Manufacturing and Industrial Technology;

•Or a Transfer Degree path, which means the student will complete a transfer degree at TBCC and then continue on to a four-year degree program at a college or university.

All interested applicants are highly encouraged to come to the campus to speak with a Career Education Advisor, who can provide guidance and support through the process.

“Our goal in Student Services is not only to help students realize their career and educational goals, but to do so without the financial stress that can be associated with going back to college. Students are telling us this scholarship is making the difference for them,” Hanson adds.

Applicants will be reviewed on a first-come first-serve basis, and the college is encouraging those interested to apply early. For more information, please contact Rhoda Hanson, Director of Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1110 or email rhodahanson@tillamookbaycc.edu.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

