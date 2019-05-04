TBCC students honored for high achievement by Governor Kate Brown

Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) students Angelica Ortiz-Rios, Kym Hamann, and Joe Boyd recently received high achievement honors from Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) at a luncheon at the state Capitol in Salem.

The trio were nominated to represent Tillamook Bay Community College and were selected by OCCA for the All-Oregon Community College Academic Team. Each student submitted an application through Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the honor society at the community college and were then nominated by TBCC as the college’s representatives. The All-Oregon Academic Team recipients were selected as students who demonstrate academic excellence, quality stewardship of their campus, and a dedication to community service.

Ortiz-Rios is currently completing her Associates of Arts Oregon Transfer degree at TBCC with plans to transfer to Eastern Oregon University to complete her education. She holds a 3.9 GPA and is a Career-to-Career Scholarship recipient and member of the Beta Theta Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at TBCC.

Hamann is currently completing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Administration at TBCC and has a 4.0 GPA. She is also a Career-to-Career Scholarship recipient and a member of the Beta Theta Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at TBCC.

Boyd, is completing an Associates of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice at TBCC and intends to work in the field of law enforcement upon graduation. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the Beta Theta Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at TBCC.

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), is the International Honor Society for two-year college students, and recognizes academic achievement, the encouragement of student success through resources that emphasize college completion, and professional development and leadership skills. PTK students participate in a variety of community projects and events, and engage in student outreach with the intent on creating a strong learning environment for all TBCC students.

To learn more about how to join PTK, contact Sheryl Vanselow, at 503-842-8222 ext. 1220, or email sherylvanselow@tillamookbaycc.edu.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

