TBCC Shows Off New Truck Driver Simulator Sept. 12th

By Matt Maizel

Dr. Ross Tomlin, president of Tillamook Bay Community College, spoke last Thursday September 12th at the Partners for Rural Innovation Center to introduce the Commercial Drivers License (CDL) Training Program’s new Truck Driver Simulator. Tomlin took a moment to thank those who provided funding, including the Tillamook County Creamery Association, and to share the program’s plans for expansion. Since its introduction last year, five CDL training classes have already taken place with 13 students having graduated from the program. The simulator will be integrated into the existing CDL Training Program, and will eventually be housed in a mobile unit – making it available for rental use for organizations around the county.

TBCC has been offering four-week Commercial Drivers License Training courses for those interested in obtaining their Commercial Driving License (CDL). Classes provide an overview to the safe operation of commercial vehicles, including opportunities for students to get behind the wheel and learn through a hands-on approach. The program is designed to prepare students to take and pass their CDL exam. The new Truck Simulator is a great addition to the program, as it is similar to the real-life experience by offering users a virtual 360-degree view from the driver’s seat with force feedback and vibrations.

The official ribbon cutting took place at 5:00 pm, and gave those in attendance a chance to try the simulation for themselves, including Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber. Refreshments were made available to those who came to show their support for TBCC and its expanding program. Check out: http://tillamookbaycc.edu/commercial-drivers-license-cdl-training/ for more detailed information about the class, how to register and links for financial resources.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

