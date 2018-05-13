TBCC Apprenticeship/MIT Coordinator Darryl Spitzer Receives Workforce Champion Award

Darryl Spitzer has been awarded the inaugural Workforce Champion Award from Oregon Workforce Partnership. Spitzer, the Apprenticeship/Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Program Coordinator for Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC), has been representing the northwest region of Oregon on the Northwest Oregon Works (NOW) leadership board since 2016. The northwest region is one of nine NOW regions in the state. Spitzer was selected for his dedication and commitment to understanding the intricate needs of local employers, and the resources available through the college and other partnerships to help these businesses grow.

Many in the community know him through his facilitation of continuous improvement projects at local businesses, and the networking he does to help develop resources for the students in the MIT program. In addition to coordinating the MIT/Apprenticeship program at TBCC, Spitzer teaches classes in micro and macroeconomics, manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and a variety of safety and quality courses. He is known as a leader and mentor.

Congratulations to Darryl on this well-deserved award, and to TBCC for providing valuable programs with talented, capable instructors for our community.

For more information about TBCC’s MIT and apprenticeship programs, please contact the college at 503-842-8222 ext. 1310, or darrylspitzer@tillamookbaycc.edu.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

