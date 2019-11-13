TAPA Presents … Holiday Surprise Nov. 22 & 23

Holiday Surprise, an Evening of Music, Dance, & More… presented by Tillamook Association for Performing Arts (TAPA)

Directed by Joni Sauer-Folger with musical direction by Diane Nelson

Bring the entire family and join us as we usher in the holiday season with this delightful revue featuring traditional and non-traditional holiday music, dance, and more. We’ll have something for everyone, so come prepared to join in the fun…there may even be a sing-along! There will be three performances of this wonderful seasonal show on Friday and Saturday nights, November 22nd and 23rd at 7pm and ending with a special Sunday matinee at 2pm.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance times at The Barn Community Playhouse at 1204 Ivy Ave., Tillamook. Tickets on sale now at www.tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)