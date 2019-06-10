Take the Survey: Preschool/childcare Options in Tillamook County

Northwest Early Learning Hub is gathering input about preschool and childcare options in Tillamook County. They have asked us to share this short survey. Responses will guide planning for improving access to quality preschool and childcare. We ask that you take this survey as a parent, employer and/or community member and share the link to help them gather as much information as possible.

With this survey, we want to find out how you and your community are feeling about preschool and childcare in your county. The survey should take less than 10 minutes of your time.

The results of this survey will inform us on how we can better support our community and will be made public this fall. As a thank you for taking this survey, you will have a chance of winning a $25 gift card.

For more information about Northwest Early Learning Hub, go to their Facebook page – Northwest Early Learning Hub.