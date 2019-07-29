Take a Hike this Summer with the Explore Nature Series

Summer is in full gear and that means an explosion of educational outdoor adventures are headed

your way from the Explore Nature Series.

These events are tailored to be educational opportunities that encourage folks to get outside and

learn more about the natural area around them, and the different organizations that are working

together to preserve and conserve these natural landscapes and waterways.

Each upcoming event in August is free, however registration is required at

explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Aug. 2 – 3: Oceanside Tidepool Discovery Days – The lowest minus tide of the summer is

happening the first weekend in August, and Oregon State Parks, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS staff

and volunteers will be onsite in the tide pools helping visitors understand what is living along the

coastal edge, how they survive and how to observe tide pools respectfully. This is the last Tidepool

Discovery Days of the summer – so don’t miss this opportunity!

Aug. 3: The Art of Growing Oysters – Come learn about the oyster production process, the state-

of-the-art scientific research going on at the hatchery, and the issues faced by the shellfish and the

shellfish industries along the Pacific Northwest. This event includes a visit the Whiskey Creek

Oyster Hatchery to view baby oysters and learn how large-scale production begins then continues

with a visit to the mud flats at low tide to tour a working oyster bed with the JAndy Oyster

Company.

Aug. 4: The Geology of Netarts Bay – Join the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS on an amazing and free

Geologic tour around Netarts Bay. Witness landslide areas, fossil deposits on Cape Meares, Happy

Camp, as well as bay overlooks and tsunami layers from the “Big One” in 1700. The walk will be led by Tom

Horning, a Seaside native, and Registered Geologist. Horning has been a featured speaker at the

Listening to the Land series hosted by the North Coast Land Conservancy and a central figure in the

new book The Next Tsunami: Living On A Restless Coast by Bonnie Henderson.

Aug. 7: Hike Netarts – Cape Meares – Lush, old-growth forest, giant octopus trees, historic

lighthouses and outstanding vistas are all part of this hiking adventure. This family friendly journey

is an easy to moderate trek along Cape Meares headland.

Aug. 10: Alder Creek Farm Tour – Embark on a walking tour with the Lower Nehalem Community

Trust to visit the various aspects of the Farm, including the wildlife refuge and natural area where

birds, elk, deer, butterflies and other insects, and even beavers find haven. We will explore the one-

acre Community Garden, where food is grown for the local food bank, and see the work being done

to develop a Teaching Trail. We will also tour the uplands and Sorrel Woods area where mighty hawks soar

and search for prey, the grassy meadow and pond where the elk roam, and majestic Blue

Herons hunt. Join in on a discussion about the Farm’s unusual ecosystem and the Lower Nehalem

Community Trust’s restoration progress, goals and objectives.

Aug. 17: Discover Hoqourton Slough – The Tillamook Estuaries Partnership and Tillamook County

Historical Society are co- hosting a walking tour of Hoquarton Slough that will highlight the unique

ecology, cultural history, and significance of this iconic waterway in Downtown Tillamook. This

event is part of TEP’s 25th anniversary celebration titled ‘Discover the Bounty of the Bays.’ Be sure

to also stop by the Tillamook County Pioneer museum from Aug. 3 – Sept. 28 to view the full exhibit

& art show.

Aug. 21: Hike Netarts Cape Lookout – Discover lush, old-growth forest, distant waterfalls, and

outstanding vistas during this guided hike of one of the most diverse and beautiful spots along our

coastline. The journey is a moderate 5 mile round trip trek to the Cape Lookout headland, which

extends more than a mile out into the ocean. Towering over 800 feet above sea level, the headland

is a great whale watching area, provides great views of the Sandlake watershed, and confirms the

amazing beauty of Tillamook County.

Aug. 29: Hike Netarts – Join Oregon State Parks Rangers, the Friends of Netarts Bay, and Joe Liebezeit,

Staff Scientist and Avian Conservation Program Manager with Portland Audubon, for a 3-mile guided

walk at Cape Lookout State Park. Home to a variety of wildlife, join us as we explore the dynamic and

ever changing Netarts Spit. Search for shorebirds and learn about the challenges facing Oregon’s snowy

plover population.

To find more events near you, follow the Explore Nature Series on Facebook or visit their online

calendar at explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.