Take a Hike this Summer with the Explore Nature Series

Summer is in full gear and that means an explosion of educational outdoor adventures are headed
your way from the Explore Nature Series.
These events are tailored to be educational opportunities that encourage folks to get outside and
learn more about the natural area around them, and the different organizations that are working
together to preserve and conserve these natural landscapes and waterways.
Each upcoming event in August is free, however registration is required at
explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.
Aug. 2 – 3: Oceanside Tidepool Discovery Days – The lowest minus tide of the summer is
happening the first weekend in August, and Oregon State Parks, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS staff
and volunteers will be onsite in the tide pools helping visitors understand what is living along the
coastal edge, how they survive and how to observe tide pools respectfully. This is the last Tidepool
Discovery Days of the summer – so don’t miss this opportunity!
Aug. 3: The Art of Growing Oysters – Come learn about the oyster production process, the state-
of-the-art scientific research going on at the hatchery, and the issues faced by the shellfish and the
shellfish industries along the Pacific Northwest. This event includes a visit the Whiskey Creek
Oyster Hatchery to view baby oysters and learn how large-scale production begins then continues
with a visit to the mud flats at low tide to tour a working oyster bed with the JAndy Oyster
Company.
Aug. 4: The Geology of Netarts Bay – Join the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS on an amazing and free
Geologic tour around Netarts Bay. Witness landslide areas, fossil deposits on Cape Meares, Happy
Camp, as well as bay overlooks and tsunami layers from the “Big One” in 1700. The walk will be led by Tom
Horning, a Seaside native, and Registered Geologist. Horning has been a featured speaker at the
Listening to the Land series hosted by the North Coast Land Conservancy and a central figure in the
new book The Next Tsunami: Living On A Restless Coast by Bonnie Henderson.
Aug. 7: Hike Netarts – Cape Meares – Lush, old-growth forest, giant octopus trees, historic
lighthouses and outstanding vistas are all part of this hiking adventure. This family friendly journey
is an easy to moderate trek along Cape Meares headland.
Aug. 10: Alder Creek Farm Tour – Embark on a walking tour with the Lower Nehalem Community
Trust to visit the various aspects of the Farm, including the wildlife refuge and natural area where
birds, elk, deer, butterflies and other insects, and even beavers find haven. We will explore the one-
acre Community Garden, where food is grown for the local food bank, and see the work being done
to develop a Teaching Trail. We will also tour the uplands and Sorrel Woods area where mighty hawks soar
and search for prey, the grassy meadow and pond where the elk roam, and majestic Blue
Herons hunt. Join in on a discussion about the Farm’s unusual ecosystem and the Lower Nehalem
Community Trust’s restoration progress, goals and objectives.
Aug. 17: Discover Hoqourton Slough – The Tillamook Estuaries Partnership and Tillamook County
Historical Society are co- hosting a walking tour of Hoquarton Slough that will highlight the unique
ecology, cultural history, and significance of this iconic waterway in Downtown Tillamook. This
event is part of TEP’s 25th anniversary celebration titled ‘Discover the Bounty of the Bays.’ Be sure
to also stop by the Tillamook County Pioneer museum from Aug. 3 – Sept. 28 to view the full exhibit
& art show.
Aug. 21: Hike Netarts Cape Lookout – Discover lush, old-growth forest, distant waterfalls, and
outstanding vistas during this guided hike of one of the most diverse and beautiful spots along our
coastline. The journey is a moderate 5 mile round trip trek to the Cape Lookout headland, which
extends more than a mile out into the ocean. Towering over 800 feet above sea level, the headland
is a great whale watching area, provides great views of the Sandlake watershed, and confirms the
amazing beauty of Tillamook County.
Aug. 29: Hike Netarts – Join Oregon State Parks Rangers, the Friends of Netarts Bay, and Joe Liebezeit,
Staff Scientist and Avian Conservation Program Manager with Portland Audubon, for a 3-mile guided
walk at Cape Lookout State Park. Home to a variety of wildlife, join us as we explore the dynamic and
ever changing Netarts Spit. Search for shorebirds and learn about the challenges facing Oregon’s snowy
plover population.
To find more events near you, follow the Explore Nature Series on Facebook or visit their online
calendar at explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer