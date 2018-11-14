Suspects in Stabbing/Attempted Homicide Arrested

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Lt. James Horton, Tillamook County Sheriff’s office, “With this case, it was and still is an open investigation which limits how much we can tell the public. It was a priority for us to locate and take them into custody and our detectives and other law enforcement partners were working on it through the weekend. I can say that this was not a random act of violence on the part of the two suspects. The victims were known to the suspects and it appears this was a planned event. There was no indication that the two suspects were targeting the general public in any way.”

Press Release – November 14, 2018

On November 7, 2018, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, responded to a report of an alleged stabbing that occurred at a residence on Warren Street in Bay City around 4:45pm. Upon contact with the stabbing victim, it was discovered that a group of individuals had been involved in two separate violent altercations, one in Bay City and one within the City of Tillamook on November 7.

During the initial phases of the investigation, responding officers discovered the incident on Warren Street had appeared to be an attempted homicide. The victims in the case were transported to the Tillamook Regional Medical Center and subsequently transferred by Lifeflight and ground ambulance to Portland area hospitals for additional treatment.

The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team was activated on the evening of November 7 to investigate. Zachary Zavala Krumenaker, 23, from Bay City was located and taken into custody and charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Assault I, Burglary I and Assault II. Zachary Krumenaker was transported and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail.

Investigators learned that a second suspect, identified as Jacob Zavala Krumenaker, 27, from Bay City was also involved in the Warren Street incident and an arrest warrant was issued by Tillamook County Circuit Court.

As the investigation continued, Tillamook County Major Crimes Team Detectives, members of the Oregon State Police and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force located Jacob Krumenaker in Pacific City on the evening of November 13, 2018. Jacob was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant for the following crimes: Attempt to Commit Murder, Assault I, Burglary I and Assault II.

According to Lt. James Horton, Criminal Division Commander at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, “The members of the Tillamook County Major Crimes Team and US Marshal’s Task Force worked diligently to locate the at-large suspect in this case. This was series of very violent incidents and we are happy to have the alleged suspects in custody as we were concerned about additional violent encounters involving these suspects. This effort also speaks to the strong partnership we have with our local and federal law enforcement agencies and how well we come together in times of need.”

Both Jacob and Zachary Krumenaker are scheduled to appear in Tillamook County Circuit Court on the aforementioned charges this week.

The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is comprised of member of the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department, Oregon State Police, Rockaway Beach Police Department and the Manzanita Department of Public Safety.