Suspect arrested today, Nov. 6th, for multiple storage unit robberies

Tillamook, Oregon – On November 6, 2019, at approximately 10:56 AM, alert employees at the Port Storage located at 4000 Blimp Blvd in Tillamook, noted a suspicious subject on their property and called the Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The subject had left the area prior to deputies’ arrival.

Deputies circulated the area and located the occupied vehicle at the Safeway Grocery Store in Tillamook, OR and made contact with the occupant, Joshua McMinn (38) out of Portland, OR. Through the course of the contact, deputies were able to connect McMinn to multiple storage unit burglaries in Tillamook County and several other jurisdictions.

McMinn was arrested on multiple counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, and possession of methamphetamine and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail.

Sheriff Horton said that it was through the alert storage unit employees and the thorough investigation by our patrol deputies that we were able to take McMinn into custody and prevent him from committing additional crimes.

The incident remains under further investigation and associated jurisdictions have been contacted. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tillamook Police Department.