Summer Term Registration Now Open at TBCC

Registration is now open for summer term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College. If you are looking to get started on your college education this summer, you have from now until June 23 to register. Classes start June 24.

If this is your first time enrolling at TBCC as a degree-seeking student, you will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu/admissions-registration, or by visiting the Student Services office at the college’s main campus on Third Street.

Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after meeting with their advisor.

A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available on the TBCC website – www.tillamookbaycc.edu

It’s a great time to start – or finish – your education. Don’t let another year go by before you decide to start achieving your dreams. Career Education Advisors are available to support you every step of the way.

If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.