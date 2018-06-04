Summer greetings from the forest! Tillamook Forest Center Readies for Season

This summer will bring a new kind of art exhibit to the Tillamook Forest Center. From June 13th through September 2nd, visitors are invited to explore sculptural installations both inside the center and out on the trails. “Celebrating Renewal: Visions in the forest” is a collaborative art exhibit between Oregon artists Elaine Treadwell and Beth O’Mahony. The sculptures utilize natural materials to celebrate nature’s capacity for renewal and encourages viewers to see the familiar with new eyes.



Please join us on Saturday, June 16th for an opening reception with the artists. In addition to the summer installation, the artists will also lead a woven sculpture workshop at the center on Saturday, July 14th.

To learn more about the workshop, or to explore upcoming naturalist-led programs, check out the Program & Event Calendar at www.tillamookforestcenter.org