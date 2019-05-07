Summer Conference at OSU Open to Youth Grades 7 through 12 – Scholarships Available, Apply by May 14th

If you are currently in grade 7 through 12 you are invited to attend a unique conference at Oregon State University in Corvallis, June 26-29. “Summer Conference at OSU” is for youth from across the state, both 4-H members and other interested youth. Participants stay in dorms, take “hands on” workshops, get to know OSU, develop leadership skills, and make lots of friends. Some of the free time activities include dance lessons, dances, swimming, rock climbing and barbecues. Participants choose from a wide variety of classes that range in length from 1 hour to all day. Classes will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early registration is encouraged.

The registration fee is $200, which includes housing, all meals, and fees for educational activities. Participants provide their own transportation (carpooling will be encouraged). All Tillamook 4-H members receive $100 scholarship upon request. Full scholarships are available for those willing to do an educational display about their experience for fair. The scholarship application deadline is Friday, May 14.

Scholarship forms can be found online on the OSU Extension Service Tillamook County website at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook/announcements/summer-conference-scholarships. Scholarship applications are also available at the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook.

Online registration begins May 15th at 6 am and classes are filled on a first serve basis – so early registration is encouraged to assure class selections. All information, including class lists, schedule and more are available on the OSU 4-H Summer Conference webpage: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/member-opportunities#Summer or contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook, 503-842-3433 for information. Before a participant can register online, they need to make their payment and/or request a scholarship at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook. Once payment has been received or scholarship requested, participants will be given a code to access the online registration.

Individuals or businesses that would like to support the OSU Summer Conference Scholarship fund can make donations to the Tillamook County 4-H Association and bring or mail them to the OSU Extension Service, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook. Please indicate that the donation is to support OSU Summer Conference.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

