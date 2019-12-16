“Sugar & Spice – A Holiday Treat” at NCRD in Nehalem December 21st … A Benefit for the Mudd-Nick Foundation’s Musical Enrichment Program for Neah-Kah-Nie School District

Several of the Northwest’s most beloved musical artists will take the stage for the “Sugar & Spice” holiday showcase on Saturday, December 21st at NCRD Theater in Nehalem.

“Sugar & Spice, A Holiday Treat!” features the award-winning singers LaRhonda Steele and Julie Amici, along with an all-star band including Mark Steele, Carlton Jackson, and Dean Mueller. They will be showcasing various styles of Jazz, Blues, R&B, Soul, all in the spirit of the holidays!

The show is a benefit for the Mudd-Nick Foundation’s Musical Enrichment Program in Neah-Kah-Nie School District, bringing new experiences and opportunities to students K-12 through workshops and performance opportunities. There are a dozen different musical workshops scheduled throughout the 2019-2020 school year, and 6 performance opportunities that correlate to the workshops.

ALL AGES – Doors open at 6:30 pm – Show starts at 7 pm.

For tickets: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/6432/sugar-amp-spice-a-holiday-treat

Contact Julie Amici for more info regarding the Musical Enrichment Program and ways you can help: julieyanko@gmail.com.

Dean Mueller and Julie Amici – Giving Back, Sharing the Love of Music, Bringing it to the Coast

Mueller and Amici are deeply committed to bring high-quality music to underserve populations around the state. Through their work as artists and producers, they have developed a network of musicians to reach those who would not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the joy of live music.

This dynamic duo have developed several programs or are collaborating on others, including the Fly Me to the Moon project, the Fire Mountain Musicfest, United by Music North America and Music Enrichment for Students.

