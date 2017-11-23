Strong Women & Strong People Programs Offered



The OSU Extension Service in Tillamook will offer the “Strong Women & Strong People Programs”, strength training program for middle-aged and older adults, beginning the week of January 22 through the end of March, 2018. Programs held at the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook are for women and the program in Netarts is open to women and men.

The 8 am, noon & 1:30 pm classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook. The Netarts class is held Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 9-10 am. Weights are provided. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes.

Registration is recommended one week prior to the program. Classes are limited to 16 participants per session, first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is online at: http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth. When registering online, new participants must complete the required screening and enrollment forms and pay the $30 registration fee with a credit/debit card or bring their cash payment to the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. Those over age 70 or those with other chronic health conditions must obtain a release from their medical provider before beginning.

All new participants attending sessions at the OSU Extension Office must attend the mandatory orientation on Friday, January 19th, 10:30-11:30 am or schedule an appointment with the program coordinator, Nancy Kershaw, 503-842-3433 prior to beginning the program.

The Strong Women & People Programs were developed at Tufts University, based upon research on how strength training improves the health of older adults. Research shows strength training improves bone density, reduces falls, improves arthritis symptoms, and increases flexibility and strength.

Oregon State University Extension Service offers educational programs, activities, and materials without discrimination based on age, color, disability, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. Oregon State University Extension Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)