Strong Women & Strong People Programs Offered, Begin Sept. 9th

The OSU Extension Service in Tillamook will offer the “Strong Women & Strong People Program,” strength training program for middle-aged and older adults, beginning the week of September 9 through December 31, 2019. Programs held at the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook are for women and the program in Netarts is open to women and men.

The 8 am, noon and 1:30 pm classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook, 4506 Third Street. The Netarts class is held Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 9-10 am at the Netarts Community Building. Weights are provided. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes.

Registration is recommended one week prior to the program. Registration is online at: http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth . When registering online, new participants must complete the required screening and enrollment forms and pay the $30 online registration fee with a credit/debit card or bring their check or cash payment to the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. Those over age 70 or those with other chronic health conditions must obtain a release from their medical provider before beginning.

All new participants attending sessions at the OSU Extension Office must attend the mandatory orientation on Friday, September 6, 10:30-11:30 am or schedule an appointment with the program coordinator, Nancy Kershaw, 503-842-3433 prior to beginning the program.

The Strong Women & People Programs were developed at Tufts University, based upon research on how strength training improves the health of older adults. Research shows strength training improves bone density, reduces falls, improves arthritis symptoms, and increases flexibility and strength.



About OSU Extension: The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)