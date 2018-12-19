Storm Round #2 – Power Outages in Tillamook County Dec. 17-18

TILLAMOOK, OR – December 18, 2018 – Approximately 2,900 Tillamook PUD customers located throughout Tillamook County experienced power outages during the wild winter storm that swept through the coastal area.

Tillamook PUD dispatch began receiving outage calls just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday, December 17th. Approximately 23 crewmembers worked through the early morning hours and into today, December 18th, to make repairs and restore power. There were several widespread outages, some of the areas included were Netarts, Oceanside, Whiskey Creek, Mill Creek Road Trask River Road, Sandlake Road, Beaver, Blaine Road, Miami Foley Road, Rockaway Beach, Highway 53 and North Fork Road.

Our crews work diligently to troubleshoot and identify issues so they can make repairs and restore power in the safest and most efficient manner, often working during the height of stormy weather. It can often be frustrating when you lose power. We appreciate the patience and support from the community and our customers while our crews work to restore power. Thank you!