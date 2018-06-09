Stepp/Bullard Named Manzanita Citizens of the Year

Kay Stepp and Garry Bullard, husband and wife, were named Manzanita’s Citizens of the Year at the June 6 meeting of the city council. Stepp and Bullard were chosen for the honor by a panel of former award recipients.

Stepp was cited for her leadership of the North Tillamook Library Board, a position she took on in 2012 after a career of executive leadership and service on corporate boards. One of her award nominations described her as a “capable leader, innovative thinker and humble human being.”

Stepp was also cited for establishing “sound management methods, policies and procedures, fiscal and governance controls and effective fundraising strategies” for the organization.

Bullard served as Mayor of Manzanita from 2007 to 2017, helping shepherd the city through a number of major infrastructure projects. One of his nominators cited “his firm philosophy of working together with mutual respect for whatever differences might exist on specific issues.”

Bullard was also complimented for working “hard to be sure that all voices were heard and honored in potentially divisive issues as they arose and came to (a) vote.”

One of their award predecessors said, “We cannot think of any pair more deserving. This city is lucky to have them.”

As Citizens of the Year, Stepp and Bullard will serve as Grand Marshals of Manzanita’s 4th of July Parade.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

