STATE RECOGNIZES TWENTY INDIVIDUALS, BUSINESSES, & PROJECTS FOR EXCELLENCE IN DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION

TILLAMOOK — Oregon Main Street announced its 2019 “Excellence in Downtown Revitalization” award winners October 2nd at the Awards Celebration in Tillamook. The Awards Ceremony is the opening event for the Oregon Main Street Conference, Oct. 2-4, 2019.

The twenty projects, businesses, & individuals honored are:

Best New Business – Margin Coffee, Albany

Business of the Year – Conversion Brewing, Lebanon

Honorable Mention for Business of the year – Albany Civic Theater, Albany

Best Adaptive Reuse – Big’s Chicken, Beaverton

Best Economic Vitality Activity – Temporium, Hillsboro

Best Downtown Retail Event – Beaverton Downtown Association’s Old Town Passport, Beaverton

Best Special Event – Baker City Downtown’s Taste of Baker, Baker City

Best Image Activity – Reedsport Main Street Program’s #TuesdaysOnTheTown, Reedsport

Best Placemaking Project – Klamath Falls Downtown Association’s Klamath Piano Project, Klamath Falls

Best Design Education Activity – T.W.E.R.K. Project, Lebanon

Best Façade Renovation – Corby’s Public House, Dallas

Best Interior Renovation – Ex Novo Brewing, Beaverton

Best Upper Floor Renovation – 206 ½ Historic Hotel, Albany

Best Historic Preservation – M&N Building, Astoria

One to Watch – City of Warrenton

Outstanding Partnership – City of Lebanon

Outstanding Fundraiser – Independence Downtown Association’s Walk of Hearts, Independence

Volunteer of the Year – Beaverton Downtown Association’s Michelle Barnett, Beaverton

Board Member of the Year – Lebanon Downtown Association’s Dala Johnson, Lebanon

Main Street Manager of the Year – Astoria Downtown Historic District Association’s Sarah Lu Heath, Astoria



“The award winners serve as inspiration to communities across our Network and reflect some of the highest level of revitalization success,” said Sheri Stuart, state coordinator, Oregon Main Street. “We are so inspired to see how our historic downtowns across Oregon are coming to life through the creativity, passion, and plain hard work of community members.”

The wide range of awards is reflective of the comprehensive Main Street Approach® to downtown revitalization developed by the National Main Street Center. This model is used by the communities participating in the three-tier Main Street Track of Oregon Main Street Network. From 2010 to 2018, communities participating in the Performing Main Street and Transforming Downtown levels – the top two tiers – have seen $97,901,913 in private building improvement projects, $104,225,575 in public projects, 1,106 private rehab projects, 650 net new businesses, and 3,226 net new jobs. In addition, over 207,000 hours of volunteer time has been contributed to local main street organizations.

Oregon Main Street is part of Oregon Heritage, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. For additional information, visit www.oregonmainstreet.org.