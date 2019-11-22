Start Your Holiday Season with Hilarious Improv Showdown at the NCRD – ComedySportz at the Coast Saturday Nov. 23

Question: Have you found yourself getting tired of the endless bad news on television lately?

Answer: The cure is ComedySportz! At North County Recreation District (NCRD) Theater, Saturday November 23rd

Come on, get off those couches, turn off that cable news, and laugh your —- off!

There are a bunch of theatrical and comedian types in the area, and this is an opportunity for you to participate with these masters of improv. According to David Weigan, NCRD Executive Director (aka Betty Jo Biolofsky, Nancy Farber, et al) “I have been going to the ComedySportz show in Portland for at least 15 years and now, you do not have to drive to Portland to enjoy them! Here is my ironclad guarantee: if you do not laugh a lot, I will (let me think of something) ….” Saturday, November 23rd, 7:00 p.m. at NCRD. “tis the season for comedy!

ComedySportz, having done over 4,700 shows since 1993, is coming to the NCRD Performing Arts Center! Both Blue and Red Teams battle for laughs and points under the command of the all-powerful Referee. Everything done is improvised based on fan suggestions, and the fans control the outcome of the match. It’s fast, very funny, and suitable for everyone!

Saturday, November 23rd, 2019

NCRD Theater, Nehalem, OR

﻿Click here for the link below for tickets and event details.