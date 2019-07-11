Standoff on 3rd Street Ends Peacefully Thanks to Tillamook Police, Community Partners on July 11th

On Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at approximately 7:50 am, Tillamook Police Department Chief Terry Wright was on 3rd Street and observed the gate to Tillamook Mini Storage, 3316 3rd Street, open. Upon further investigation Chief Wright located an adult male, later identified as Jonathan D. Messare, in one of the open units.

Messare was building a barricaded area with metal and other items to protect himself. Messare was making statements indicating paranoia and was experiencing a mental health crisis. Messare expressed fear of law enforcement and others. Messare continued to refuse requests to come out so he could get help. Messare had at least one knife and openly waved around a hatchet.

Messare continued to fortify his position and make comments which would cause concern for others. Messare stated he had prior Special Forces military experience and was wearing a combat helmet at the time.

During this incident 3rd Street in this immediate area was closed to traffic for safety purposes. Residents in and around that area were told to shelter in place or leave the area.

At approximately 9:32am, after negotiations with Law Enforcement, the subject exited the unit and was taken into custody then transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department where Tillamook Family Counseling Center assisted in his evaluation.

The case will be referred to the DA’s Office.

The Tillamook Police Department was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance, Tillamook 911, Tillamook Family Counselling Center’s Crisis Response Team and the City of Tillamook Public Works.

Chief Wright would like to thank the community for their patience as we had to close 3rd Street for a period of time. In cases like this, it is best to take as much time as possible so that no one is injured and a peaceful resolution occurs for everyone.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

