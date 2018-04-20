Stand Up for Trees! …and water and our beautiful planet! Wed. April 25th

Laurie Hoff Schaad, Healing Arts Practitioner, Wednesday evening April 25th from 6:30 – 9:30

Come join us to take a powerful and joy-filled stand on behalf of trees, water, and our natural world! Explore, share, and co-create as we focus together on simple, non-confrontational approaches to environmental activism. Laurie will share surprising stories of change as we explore the unequalled and vastly untapped power of compassionate vision-based non-resistance. Discover and reawaken simple, uplifting ways that each of us, individually and in community, can help bring remarkable healing and renewal to our natural world and to human consciousness.

Please bring: Journal, pen, water bottle, and your love of trees, water, and our natural world.

RSVP: laurieschaad@gmail.com so we’ll have sufficient seating.

Glenna and Craig’s home, 36300 Pacific Palisades, in Nehalem

(Across 101 from the Manzanita Urgent Care Center)

***Carpooling Greatly Encouraged***