STAMP OUT HUNGER: Fill a Bag. Help Feed Local Famlies, Saturday May 11th

On Saturday May 11, USPS letter carriers will be doing more than just dropping off the mail; they’ll also be collecting food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger takes place around the country and is the largest single-day food drive.

This week, you should have received a bright yellow bag to fill with nonperishable food items. You can take part by collecting nonperishable food items and leaving them in a bag near the mailbox early on May 11. A letter carrier or volunteer will pick up the donation and ensure it gets to our local Oregon Food Bank in Tillamook. Last year, 1 million pounds of food was collected in Oregon and Clark County, Wash. This year’s goal is 1.2 million pounds. All donated food stays in the community where it was collected.

Volunteers from the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook Services will be at the Post Office (rear parking lot) from about noon to 3:00 pm to receive bagged donations from the letter carriers vehicles and we will be more than happy to take your donations from you, if you miss your letter carrier. A list of most wanted foods is available at oregonfoodbank.org/mostwanted.Financial donations can be made online at give.oregonfoodbank.org/NALC.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive was created in 1993 by the National Association of Letter Carriers to encourage communities to come together in an effort to stock the shelves of food banks nationwide. Along with the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, the National Association of Letter Carriers has collected more than one billion pounds of food nationally since the drive’s inception.

The food drive is made possible by your local letter carriers, the U.S. Postal Service, UFCW Local 555, AWS Elemental Technologies along with many volunteers and community organizations.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

