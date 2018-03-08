Spring Youth & Adult Programs Offered by Community Partners



A number of programs are being offered by OSU Extension and their partners, Latimer Quilt & Textile Center and Art Accelerated. These programs are for a variety of ages and interest. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required.

YOUTH CLASSES: REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H

Fiber Arts Afterschool Workshop—Knitting:

Novice knitters will create a knitted hat using a circular loom. Loom, hook, needle, tape measure and yarn will be provided for each student and will be theirs to keep. Beginning/Intermediate knitters will create a soap bag, a pair of slippers and/or a scarf using knitting needles and a variety of wool.

When: Thursdays, March 15 to May 31, 3:30-5 pm

Where: Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, 2105 Wilson River Loop

Ages: 4th grade and up

Cost: $45 for new participants $35 for returning participants (includes supplies)

Spring Break Cooking Day Camp:

Come learn to make simple pasta meals. In this class we’ll learn to make homemade Mac and Cheese, From-Scratch Hamburger Helper and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.

When: March 26-28, 10 am—12 pm

Where: OSU Extension Meeting Room #105

Ages: 4th—6th grades

Cost: $30 (includes supplies)

Forces of Nature Afterschool Program:

Learn about the forces of nature in this afterschool program. Find out about the power of water, what causes earthquakes, why volcanos erupt, make your own tornados and more.

When: Thursdays, April 12—May 17, 3:30—5 pm

Where: OSU Extension Meeting Room #105

Ages: 4th-6th grades

Cost: $45 (includes supplies)

Art Expression:

This mixed media workshop is an opportunity for young artists to explore traditional and new techniques and materials as they improve their art skills. Building confidence in themselves and their skills, they will be able to make unique artistic decisions as they build a portfolio.

When: Mondays, April 9—May 14, 3:30—5 pm

Where: OSU Extension Meeting Room #105

Ages: 4th grade and up

Cost: $30 (includes supplies)

Art & Journaling:

This class, taught by Thea DeFeyter, a member artist of Art Accelerated, will explore basic drawing and journaling concepts. This will be a time to look, with interspection, into everyday life and create meaningful artistic awareness, present a challenge and go work to see an accomplished outcome. Students will work in a spiral drawing journal as they explore different topics each week.

When: Fridays, April 6—May 11, 3:30-5 pm

Where: OSU Extension Meeting Room #105

Ages: 6th—8th grades

Cost: $30 (includes supplies)

Downtown Mural Project for Middle & High School Students:

This project, taught by Thea DeFeyter, professional artist, working with Art Accelerated, will start with design of a mural, moving through the County permit process, to review and exaction and finally, installation. Each participant will do a small test panel and participate in painting large mural panels.

When: Saturdays, April 7—May 12, 10:30 am—12:30 pm

Where: OSU Extension Meeting Room #105

Ages: 6th—12th grades

Cost: $30

ADULT CLASSES: REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth

Express yourself with Acrylics

Learn different ways to start planning a painting and complete it. Learn about new mediums and ways to use acrylics to experience the excitement of experimentation and loosening up.

When: Saturdays, April 7th – May 12th

Time: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street, Tillamook

Cost: $45 plus $25 for supplies

Express yourself! Smashing Plates & Give new Life to the Shards

This workshop will take pottery of various sizes and shapes to make mosaic pieces in the “pique assiette” tradition of repurposing broken pottery into new mosaic art! Amber Whishoff, artist member of Art Accelerated will be teaching the workshop.

When: Wednesdays, April 4, 11, 18 OR April 25, and May 2, 9

Time: 6:00 to 8:00 pm

Where: Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 3rd Street, Tillamook

Cost: $45 per session

Transportation from public schools in District 9 can be arranged by parent for drop off at OSU Extension Office at 4506 3rd St; Latimer Quilt & Textile Center at 2105 Wilson River Loop or Art Accelerated at 1906 3rd St all in Tillamook. Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H pay a one-time enrollment fee for the 2017/2018 4-H Year that begins October 1, 2017 thru September 30, 2018, in addition to the workshop fee ($2 for Cloverbuds; $25 for 4-12 grade). Financial need scholarships are available.

Contact us at 503-842 3433, or our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook for more information.

Oregon State University Extension Service offers educational programs, activities, and materials without discrimination based on age, color, disability, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. Oregon State University Extension Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.