Spring Term Registration Now Open at TBCC

Registration is now open for spring term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College. If you are looking to get started on your college education in the upcoming year, you have from now until March 31 to register. Classes start April 1.

If this is your first time enrolling at TBCC as a degree seeking student, you will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu/admissions-registration or by visiting the Student Services office at the college’s main campus on Third Street.

Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online.

A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term, is available on the TBCC website.

It’s a great time to start – or finish – your education. Don’t let another year go by before you decide to start achieving your dreams. Career education advisors are available to support you every step of the way. Scholarships are available.

If you need assistance you can contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)